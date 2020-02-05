“What would Chinegun do?” is a question the Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny the Butcher live by. While their fallen member is no longer present in the physical, Griselda continues to big him up, and drop a new video for “Cruiser Weight Coke.”

Over a somber soundtrack of heavy percussion and the darkest synth, the trio of Buffalo MC’s drop bars about the street regulations and moves that kept them paid, and sometimes in the pen, and how those principals are applied to the rap game.

“Don’t call my phone if you ain’t buying 10 kilos, My OG used to be the source like Benzino,” spits Conway.

We could mention more of sick bars but we’d be here a while. Well, here’s another: “When I’m gettin’ into fish weight I don’t need bait or a tackle box, I’m a real dope boy, n*gga, on my birthday I got a half a block,” kicks the Butcher.

Besides the cash, guns and strip club, the black and white clip plays as a homage to their Buffalo stomping grounds. Tell Billie Eilish this crew really lived that life, though. And let us not forget that Griselda performing “Dr. Bird’s” on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon was nothing less than major. But, Conway bagging a pic with Rihanna at the Roc Nation brunch was also a stellar win.

Watch the video for “Cruiser Weight Coke,” off Griselda’s Shady Records debut W.W.C.D. below.

Griselda Drops “Cruiser Weight Coke” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

