Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jay Z Explains Sitting During The National Anthem

NELLY CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Now how did this gambler get his phone at the table!? Video of Nelly has surfaced of him ranting about being disrespected by another gambler at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. In the video, obtained by TMZ, you can hear the “Ride with me” rapper telling the pit boss that another gambler told him to “get under my nuts. Nelly then fires back with “get off my nuts bro!” The pit boss didn’t seem to take Nelly side at all because, well, he didn’t hear the guy. At least nothing escalated. We all know how free drinks while gambling can go.

The most recent video of Gervonta Davis has led to an order to stay completely away from his baby mama with zero contact until the case is over. The champ turned himself into Coral Gables police and new details of the case say Davis did more than what we saw on video. According to the police report, there is surveillance video of Davis actually striking the victim in her face, causing sustained injuries to her lip and left jaw. Apparently, once in a backroom, the video shows Davis “pulling his arm back and then forward towards the victim, which is consistent with her injuries. Until the criminal case is resolved, the two are not to be in contact in any capacity. Let’s all hope for the best for their beautiful baby girl in the midst of all of this.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY’S AFRICAN AMERICAN AND AFRICAN DIASPORA STUDIES LAUNCHED A “JAY Z SHAWN CARTER” LECTURE SERIES, honoring the rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist kicked off last night with a wide-ranging conversation between Professor Jelani Cobb and Hov. Cobb of course asked Jay Z about his decision to sit during the National Anthem in which we learned, the Carters’ were not engaging in any protest at all but simply in producer/artist mode.

