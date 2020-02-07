Rapsody Sits Down With The Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva

Roc Nation’s Rapsody stopped by the Quick Silva show with Dominique Da Diva. The “Afeni” rapper talked about her previous EP that made homage to the late Kobe Bryant. Rapsody also talked about the inspiration of her album “Eve,” and the dope women who each track are named after. She also talks about the Grammys and the process of actually being awarded one. Rapsody talks about the process and correcting the system so artists who deserve the accolade can rightfully get their Grammy. Quick Silva tries to go toe to toe, bar for far with Rapsody…It goes the way you think it did…Watch the full interview below.

