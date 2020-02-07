Date Set For Kobe Bryant Memorial Service

The memorial service for the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been set. According to the Los Angeles Times, the service will take place on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Staples Center.

It is also being reported by the Los Angeles Times, no procession will follow and the service will wrap-up in time for the Clippers game later than evening.

Funeral services for Christina Mauser, who also passed in the crash, has been scheduled for Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her alma mater, Edison High School.

