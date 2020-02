Rihanna is dropping more details on her upcoming project. In a recent interview with The Cut, Ri-Ri revealed she will be spending her Valentine’s Day in the studio, working on the highly- anticipated project.

She also revealed, she has also teamed up with Pharrell . It is being rumored that the project will have a heavy reggae and dancehall influence.

No details have been drop as to when the project will drop.

