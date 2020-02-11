QuickSilva Announces The Quick And Eazy DJ Academy

CLOSE
The Quick and Eazy DJ Academy is here to develop and cultivate the craft of all things deejaying. Deejaying is one of the four fundamental pillars of hip-hop culture and the QuickandEazy DJ Academy was created to empower music lovers to learn the art of deejaying and to promote the positivity of hip-hop. It is the goal of the QuickandEazy DJ Academy to provide a curriculum that teaches a wide range of skills necessary to be a successful deejay, including technique, mixing, marketing, branding, networking and more.

The Quick and Eazy DJ Academy is here for everyone-the beginner and the experienced. We hope to create a global community of experienced DJs.

