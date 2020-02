Will 2020 be the last time we hear music from Summer Walker? According to her, Yes. Just a few months after canceling her tour, the “Girls Need Love” artist has announced she is done with music after 2020.

Walker made the announcement via her Instagram Stories.

“I’m deada** never making another song after 2020,” Walker wrote.

Walker is scheduled to perform at this year’s Coachella.

Do you think she will show?

