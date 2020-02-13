Al Galdi Talks Washington Nationals Spring Training [Video]

The countdown to spring training is now over. Nationals pitchers and catchers reported to West Palm Beach Florida Wednesday. The Team980/95.9 FM’s Al Galdi details the three questions to be thinking about heading into Nationals training camp:

1. Does Carter Kieboom earn the third base job?

With Anthony Rendon taking off to LA, there have been many questions about who’s going to replace him. Davey Martinez has made it known that he wants the highly lauded prospect to be the Nationals’ everyday starter. It’s safe to say, the 22-year-old will have all eyes on him this spring as Kieboom prepares fill some pretty big shoes.

2. What does the Bullpen end up looking like at the end of spring training?

The Nationals had the worst bullpen in the MLB last year and still managed to win the World Series. Relief Pitchers Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson shouldered majority of the workload down the stretch of the season last year to keep baseball’s worst bullpen afloat. The Nats signed reliever Will Harris in free-agency this off-season to help the bullpen, but Galdi wants to know who else is going to emerge as a dependable reliever?

3. Who will take the 5th spot in the Nationals’ starting pitching rotation?

Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, PatrickCorbin, and Anibal Sanchez are the top four presumable starters for the Nationals. Joe Ross, Erick Fedde, and Austin Voth will all be competing this spring, with the hope of taking that 5th spot.

