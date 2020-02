Rapper, Lil Baby wants to get a little more personal with his fans. The “Woah” rapper, dropped his number on Twitter late yesterday.

Text me at +1 (678) 496-7757 for exclusive before everybody else !! #myturn — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) February 18, 2020

He went on to tweet that he dropped the number so his fans could get exclusive content from him.

The number for my fans to use an I’ll actually respond like For instance if your in my thread you’ll get a song the day before it drops ! — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) February 18, 2020

Basically personal updates on my tours , music ,shows etc — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) February 18, 2020

The rapper is expected to drop a new album later this year. #MyTurn

