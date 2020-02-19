Bossip Staff

We have lost another of our veteran thespians, brothas and sistas.

According to TMZ, Esther Scott has passed away from a heart attack at age 66. A member of the family says that the Boyz N The Hood actress suffered a heart attack last Tuesday and has been hospitalized for the last week before succumbing to her ailment this past Friday. She was found unconscious in her Santa Monica home.

R.I.P. Esther Scott, 'Birth Of A Nation', 'Boyz N The Hood', '90210' Actress, Dead At Age 66 Of Heart Attack (Image via Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Fox Searchlight)https://t.co/SPRmVfapEQ pic.twitter.com/G7JO2w8ju4 — Bossip (@Bossip) February 18, 2020

Here’s what her sister Shaun had to say about her beloved:

“She loved what she did. She would get stopped on the street often and people would recognize her — but they didn’t know her name. Hopefully now people will remember her name, her work and the contributions she gave to the entertainment industry.”

Esther has appeared in 73 films that date back to the 1980’s including Birth of a Nation, Boyz N The Hood, Encino Man, in addition to TV shows like “The Wayans Bros.”, “Martin”, “Melrose Place”, and “The King of Queens”.

Rest in peace, queen. We love you!

This article was originally published on Bossip.com.

Esther Scott, ‘Birth Of A Nation’, ‘Boyz N The Hood’ Actress, Dead At Age 66 Of Heart Attack was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com