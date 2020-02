A number of celebrities have taken to social media to pay their respects to slain rapper Pop Smoke.

Rapper, 50 Cent shared a picture and a video of him and the slain rapper on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion also took to IG to share their thoughts on the passing of Pop Smoke.

Pop Smoke was murdered early Wednesday morning in Hollywood Hills. No suspects have been arrested of identified in connection with his murder.

R.I.P Pop Smoke.

