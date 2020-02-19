The Redskins announced Wednesday that they will be exercising the club’s 2020 option on running back Adrian Peterson’s contract, keeping the 13-year veteran in D.C.

Peterson’s option will have $2.5 million salary cap hit, with another $1.5 million in possible incentives. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says none of this is guaranteed and Peterson will still have to make the team.

In 2018, Washington signed the future Hall of Famer, who was coming over after splitting time in Arizona and New Orleans in 2017, having only racked up 529 yards in 10 games. Washington benefitted from the move after then-rookie Derrius Guice sustained a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, allowing Peterson to receive most of the workload. Peterson rushed for his eighth 1,000-yard season and seven touchdowns. Last season, Peterson also led the team in attempts (211), rushing yards (898), and touchdowns (5).

Derrius Guice may receive the bulk of the carries next season, but Washington knows that they would also have Peterson to rely on. Bryce Love is also apart of the Redskins’ running back room and anything he can provide would be a bonus.

Redskins Exercise Club’s 2020 Contract Option On Running Back Adrian Peterson was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: