How Much Will It Cost The Redskins To Release Jordan Reed?

NFL Salary Cap Analyst J.I. Halsell joins The Kevin Sheehan Show to discuss some looming contract and free agency decisions that face the Redskins right now. J.I. explains if the Redskins can release Jordan Reed while he’s in concussion protocol. Also, how much will the Redskins owe Reed if they release him?

On if the Redskins can release Jordan Reed while he’s in concussion protocol:

“They can release him, the recent, probably most notable example of a team releasing player who was still injured, for lack of a better word, would be Richard Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks terminating Richard’s contract. At the time Richard was coming off of the Achilles injury, they terminated his contract with the designation of failed physical. It still provided the Seahawks with cap relief from Richard’s contract, and so the Redskins, similarity could do the something with Jordan Reed.”

So concussion protocol isn’t any different than other injuries?

“That is correct.”

Redskins TE Jordan Reed has been cleared from the league's concussion protocol program, a source tells @TheAthleticDC. Expectations remain that Washington releases Reed, who missed the entire 2019 season. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 19, 2020

How much will the Redskins owe Reed if they release him?

“If he’s still injured, or in his case has a concussion and can not play then the injury protection benefit allows for Jordan to get a certain percentage of his salary via that benefit to which that would go against the cap. But when we talk about him having a $10.05M cap number here in 2020 the Redskins would still save a good chunk of that right now if they were to release him minus the injury protection benefit, they would save $8.25M.”

The savings they would have if he weren’t injured and they released him, would it be less savings from a cap standpoint if they release him injured?

“Yes, but it depends upon if Jordan were to ultimately file for that injury protection benefit. If he gets clear down the road and plays from someone then he’s not utilizing that benefit, therefore the Redskins get that full $8.25M in savings”

If he retires, doesn’t play again and files for the injury protection benefit, it goes against the Redskins cap. How much would the savings be then?

“It’ll be a lesser number, but it might be like $7M instead of $8M.”

To hear the rest of NFL Salary Cap Analyst J.I. Halsell with Kevin Sheehan check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or on The Team 980 App.

How Much Will It Cost The Redskins To Release Jordan Reed? was originally published on theteam980.com

Greg Hough

Also On 93.9 WKYS: