Go-Go is Officially the Official Music of D.C.

Today it became official! Go-Go is the sound of D.C.! Mayor Murial Bowser signed the go-go bill to make what all native Washingtonians already knew and felt, documented.

This signing started to come together nearly a year ago in efforts to preserve DC’s own and unique music genre. After the Metro PCS controversy last April, musicians, local advocates, and natives let their voices be heard by protesting using the hashtag #DontMuteDC. In June, Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie introduced the bill, which will not only make Go-Go official but will also help create programming to preserve the genre and archive its history.

14 photos Launch gallery

https://twitter.com/BET/status/1142956340140072960?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1142956340140072960&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huffpost.com%2Fentry%2Fregina-hall-bet-awards_n_5d10152be4b0a3941864b712 D.C.’s own Regina Hall brought the Go-Go all the way to LA for the BET Awards! To kick it off, Hall did a parody of Beyonce‘s intro to her Netflix “Homecoming,” called “Homegrown.” She quizzed the dancers on D.C. while quoting Mayor Marion Barry and Blac Chyna. She ended with a prayer including the classic Junkyard Band track “Sardines.” And then the fun started. Hall brought Taraji P. Henson, James Funk from Rare Essence and Suga Bear from E.U along to show the world what D.C. is all about! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNCG6MQBieM And we also found out that Billy Ray Cyrus might have a Howard university connection. LEGEND! @billyraycyrus hit that “HU You Know” proper with @MoreReginaHall at the #BETAwards⁠ ⁠⁠ pic.twitter.com/wqtEWF7WvV — AC (@ACThePlug) June 24, 2019 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Toward the end of the performance the backdrop read “Go-Go Madness #DontMuteDC,” sending a clear message the our culture is here to stay. https://www.instagram.com/p/BzEpGkSAQV8/ Check out some of the best moments below

Now, that everything is in order, it was only right for a “backyard paaarrttyyy” in my best lead mic voice! Down at the Culture House, Backyard Band and DJ Supa came together to lead the celebration!

Go-Go is Officially the Official Music of D.C.  was originally published on woldcnews.com

