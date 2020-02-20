Al Galdi has a few thoughts on Dan Snyder appearing to be a major proponent of the Skins taking Chase Young with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Analyst Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reported that not only does Ron Rivera love Chase Young, but owner Daniel Snyder wants Young to wind up DC. It seems unanimous the owner and the coach are on the same page on drafting Young at this point.

According to PFN Draft Analyst & Insider @TonyPauline, Ron Rivera and Dan Snyder appear to share a unanimous opinion on what to do with second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. More on that – along with other news from across the league – in the link below. https://t.co/wysVDFdATF — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 20, 2020

ESPN’s Louis Riddick basically echoed the same thing as Tony Pauline. Is Ron Rivera making Dan Snyder feel like he’s calling the shots and has more of a say than he really does? Or is Ron Rivera falling for Snyder’s charm? Or maybe this all means nothing and Dan is just a fan of Chase Young…either way no one would be mad if the Redskins draft Young.

Al Galdi: Dan Snyder Appears To Be A Major Proponent Of The Redskins Taking Chase Young

Greg Hough

