Davis Bertans Recaps All-Star Weekend And Wizards Playoff Hopes

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Wizards sit at 20-33, 9th in the Eastern Conference and 3 games back of the Magic who currently hold the 8th seed. The Magic, however, have been trending downwards as they’ve lost seven of their last 10 games.

The Wizards’ Latvian sharpshooter Davis Bertans joined Thursday’s The Brian Mitchell Show w/ Scott Linn on the Team 980/95.9 FM to shed light on how the Wizards are approaching the remainder of the season.

“The goal is just to take one game at time,” Bertans stated. “Get as many wins as possible, and get that 8th or 7th seed if we can do it. Getting those last few games before the All-Star game, the whole mindset was to win those, and once we got that, coming back the whole idea is to play better every game and put us in the position to actually make the playoffs.”

During the break, Bertans represented the Wizards in the NBA three-point contest and recounts his experience with B-Mitch and Scott.

“It was a lot of fun you know,” Bertans expressed. “It’s something you try to win, but at the same time you try to take everything in, the whole experience. Want to make sure the fans have fun, the players have fun, that was the main part of it. I did ok. I’ll definitely have a chance at it again in the future.”

The Wizards are back in action Friday at 7:00 pm as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capitol One Arena.

