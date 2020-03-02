Inside Chey’s Boutique: Top 5 With Miss Black DC Amini Bonane

Inside Chey’s Boutique is back with Season 2, and kicking off Women’s History Month the right way with Miss Black DC USA, Amini Bonane.

Inside Chey’s Boutique is all about all things fashion and beauty, especially for our Black Queens, so it was only right for Chey to chop it up with Amini about her number one beauty product she can’t go without, the one thing she wished men would stop commenting on when it comes to Black Beauty, and what made her do the big chop before winning the crown. Check out the first Top 5 of Inside Chey’s Boutique with Miss Black DC USA below:

Written By: Chey Parker

