Al Galdi Rants On A Horrible Start For The Wizards Post All-Star break

Al Galdi rants on a horrible start to the post-All-Star-break portion of the Wizards’ season after they fell to 20-35 with a 126-117 loss at the Chicago Bulls.

Bradley Beal scored a career-high 53 points in 39:22 and went 5-for-11 on threes, but also committed seven turnovers. And he was a part of the Wizards’ horrendous defense. It is telling that Beal scored 53 points and yet had a plus/minus rating of -4.

Bradley Beal looks ecstatic to be a member of the Washington Wizards pic.twitter.com/8MXct1HA3u — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 24, 2020

Scott Brooks after the loss: “We’re playing soft. It’s pretty simple. We’re playing soft. We’re playing just comfortable, and it’s disappointing.”

Galdi points out the Wizards’ atrocious defense, and how they allowed the Bulls to score 73 first-half point and shoot 55.6 percent from the field, including 18-for-37 on threes.

The Bulls came into this game having lost eight straight, with a record of 19-38 and playing for a second consecutive night. The Wizards allowed rookie Coby White to score 33 points for a second straight night.

