The Headwrap Song – Money Makin’ Mondays [VIDEO]

It’s Monday so you know what that means! It’s time to get up and make that money, and Jordan has just the theme song to motivate you bright & early! Send all your pictures & videos to The Morning Hustle social media pages so we can share!

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

