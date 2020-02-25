Pusha T Launches Heir Wave Music Group, Already Has First Artist

After playing the role of artist for the Neptunes and Kanye West for his entire career, Pusha T is ready to take on his responsibilities. Already G.O.O.D. Music exec, Push A Ton has officially launched his own label imprint and has even already signed his first artist.

During an event at the Defiant Studios in Richmond, Va, the G.O.O.D. Music artist revealed that he had embarked on a new venture and announced he’d created his own label, Heir Wave Music Group, and that his new label had already signed it’s first artist.

“For those who don’t know, I’m Pusha T. I’m here to basically announce and launch the new label that I have it’s called Heir Wave Music Group. The first artist on that label is Kahri 1k.”

Though the label’s just recently been announced, Kahri’s already dropped his first project off of Heir Wave dubbed The Ghost of Pecan Acres and the joint actually goes pretty hard.

No word on how the role of the President of G.O.O.D. Music will change now that he has his own imprint to worry about, but we’re sure Yeezy gave Pusha his blessing to get his boss on either way.

Peep the video of the announcement below and pray that Pusha and Malice reunite for a Clipse album on Heir Wave Music Group.

