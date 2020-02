The internet is buzzing after a video of Usher singing a new song went viral. In the song , that is now being called “Confessions Part III”, Usher sings about being sick and living with some type of “disease”. The song has may people wondering, again, if Usher has been living with herpes.

Yesterday, close friend Jermaine Dupri took to Twitter to set the record straight on “Confessions Part III”.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: