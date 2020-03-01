Queen Naija & Ari Lennox Preview New Song on Instagram

We don’t know who needs to hear this but, R&B is alive and well, and there are so many dope queens doing their thing in music right now.

Queen Naija hopped on her Instagram story the other day to preview a new song she has coming out with DC’s own Ari Lennox, and we think we like it!

The song sounds like a conversation between Ari and Queen Naija, much like how R.Kelly and Ronald Isley used to do back in the day, as they talk about chardonnay, the D, changing the sheets, and being nasty. Mhmmm… we’re here for it.

Check out the snippet below:

Written By: Chey Parker

