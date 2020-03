Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion is suing her record label 1501. This news comes just days after Megan announced on Instagram Live that her label would not allow her to release any new music.

According to TMZ, Megan filed a suit Monday against her label 1501 and Carl Crawford.

After the suit was filed, a judge granted Megan a temp restraining order that allows her to drop music.

Do you think Megan should be able to renegotiate her contract?

