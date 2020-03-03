What Karma?! Kenya Claps Back At Claims That She ‘Earned’ Her Marc Daly Divorce

Bossip Staff

Kenya Moore knows you think she “earned” the downfall of her marriage that’s playing out on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and she’s issuing a response.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On Sunday’s episode, viewers saw things go left at a charity event between Kenya and her husband. According to Kenya, she played a critical role in planning the reception but you wouldn’t know it if you only paid attention to her hubby.

Marc Daly failed to publicly acknowledge his wife in his opening remarks and was snippy throughout the evening. He was even caught on camera saying he “hated his marriage” and wanted to be “saved from the drama.” Things reached a fever pitch when Marc told the production crew that they had to stop filming.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

Happy Birthday Kenya Moore! 10 Times She Killed It In Hair And Fashion 11 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday Kenya Moore! 10 Times She Killed It In Hair And Fashion 1. KENYA MOORE AT THE GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA SEASON 2 PREMIERE PARTY, 2018 Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2018 Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. KENYA MOORE AT ROLLING STONE LIVE, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. KENYA MOORE AT MARLO HAMPTON'S HER HAIR COLLECTION SOFT LAUNCH, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. KENYA MOORE IN NEW YORK CITY, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. KENYA MORE VISITS THE SET OF EXTRA, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. KENYA MOORE AT BRAVOCON, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. 10 of 11 11. KENYA MOORE AT BRAVOCON, 2019 Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday Kenya Moore! 10 Times She Killed It In Hair And Fashion Happy Birthday Kenya Moore! 10 Times She Killed It In Hair And Fashion [caption id="attachment_3070621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty[/caption] Kenya Moore is 100% Gone with the Wind Fabulous. The witty first-time mother has become an inspiration for women over 45 who want to get pregnant and carry their own child. By her 49th birthday, the former Miss USA has become a mother, wife, started her own hair care line, and maintained her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7tNEaGnreW/ Although she often plays the petty villain role on RHOA, she’s shown a softer, more vulnerable side to her as she publicly battles her marriage woes on camera. No matter the size of the conflict, Kenya always looks like a work of art. Let’s get into the hair. She has inches, okay? Her long, healthy hair has always been a staple to her look. She once said that the constant questions on how she got her hair to grow so long inspired her to create her own hair care line. Now, her products are the only things used in her hair. When it comes to fashion, Kenya keeps it cute and classy. She’s not one for over the top looks but she knows how to pull out those show-stopping ensembles that make you scream, “Yasssssssssss!!!” In honor of her 49th birthday, we’re checking out the 10 times Kenya Moore killed it in the hair and fashion department.

What Karma?! Kenya Claps Back At Claims That She ‘Earned’ Her Marc Daly Divorce was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com