Starbucks is making a few adjustments to how they allow you to get your drink. The coffee chain announced Wednesday, they would temporarily not allow customers to use their personal cups.

This move is to help with the spread of germs in the wake of the coronavirus.

Customers can still bring their cups and receive a $0.10 cent discount, however they will have to pour their own drink in their cup.

