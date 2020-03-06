Get To Know DMB Gotti with Jay Hill [Exclusive]

Los Angeles hip-hop artist DMB Gotti is a relatively new voice in the rap game who is quickly building a strong rep in the West Coast scene. His latest single “Peter Piper” dropped October 21st, 2019. His sound is an upper for the new generation and motivates people to get up and move. He has worked with notables such as 1TakeJay and Mozzy and prepares to bring his music to a worldwide audience as he takes the road opening up for G Herbo on his PTSD Tour.

Gotti is tougher than leather, and a motivated individual who has built his own life and career and isn’t afraid to dig money out of the mud to get to where he needs to be. Gotti aims for his music to reach those who come from a similar background but will ultimately rock with anyone who will listen. The LA rapper lists Lil Wayne as one of his main influences but has started to form a unique sound that is moving. DMB Gotti is one of Rap’s refreshing rising stars and will only gain more traction in the upcoming year. Check out this WKYS exclusive as Jay Hill taps into DMB Gotti and Talk his new single “Peter Piper” How’s tour life with Herbo, And the impact of L.A losing both Kobe and Nipsey plus more.