Watch out Fashion Nova, Apple Bottom jeans may be making a come back. Rapper, Nelly hinted to the come back of the clothing line over the weekend in an Instagram post with the line’s logo.

He captioned the post, “ It’s about that time!!!! Don’t call it a come back!!!!!!!”

Nelly released the famous jean line back in 2003. Do you want Apple Bottoms to make a come back?

