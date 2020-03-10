Ivy League Cancels Conference Tournaments Due to Coronavirus

The Ivy League becomes the first NCAA conference to cancel its upcoming basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus, the league announced Tuesday.

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”

The league’s regular season champions, Princeton women and Yale men, received the conference’s automatic bids to the NCAA tournament. The league has also announced that those who bought tickets to the conference tournament games will be refunded.

Going forward, there will be also be a limit on spectators at venues for other sporting events.

