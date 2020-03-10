LeBron James Quickly Changes His Mind On Possibility Of Playing In Empty Arenas Over Coronavirus Fears

Just a few days ago LeBron James said he wouldn’t play in any NBA games if the coronavirus fears kept fans out of the stands, but he’s changed his mind pretty quickly.

Amid today’s Laker shoot around, media asked him if his sentiment changed about not wanting to play games without spectators in the arena and he said, “It’s funny because when I was questioned I had no idea that there were conversations going on behind closed doors about the particular virus. Obviously, I would be very disappointed not having those fans there because that’s who I play for. I play for my family and my fans.”

LeBron says he wasn’t aware that the discussion about playing games without fans was happening behind closed doors when he made his comments Friday. He’s revised his position, saying while he would be “disappointed” to play without fans, he and teammates will listen to experts. pic.twitter.com/VEOvNH3Jyk — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 10, 2020

LeBron continued, explaining that if the powers that be decides that playing in empty arenas is what’s safest, then so be it.

“You gotta listen to the people that are keeping track of what’s going on, & if they feel it’s best for the safety of the players, franchise, and league…to mandate that, then we all listen to it,” he added.

On March 7, King James had a much different response to the crazy idea of not having fans at games despite it being a precautionary measure to lessen the spread of coronavirus.

“If I show up to arena aint no fans.. I ain’t playing. They could do what they wanna do” @KingJames pic.twitter.com/VZTDRvNUIx — IB 🔌 24 (@incarceratedbob) March 7, 2020

“We play games without the fans? Nah, it’s impossible,” the Los Angeles Lakers star told reporters. “I ain’t playing. If I ain’t got the fans in the crowd, that’s who I play for. I play for my teammates, the fans, that’s what it’s all about. If I show up to an arena and there ain’t no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do. I ain’t ever played the game without no fans, ever, since I started playing ball.”

He concluded, “I don’t give a damn, this isn’t Europe. They can do what they want to do.”

The virus first broke out in China weeks ago, and while cases have slowed down there, Italy’s 10,000 cases and 630 deaths have continued to balloon. The USA has continued to fight the virus with 800 cases current cases –as more people are expected to test positive– and 27 deaths.

LeBron James Quickly Changes His Mind On Possibility Of Playing In Empty Arenas Over Coronavirus Fears was originally published on cassiuslife.com

