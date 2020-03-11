Mark Zuckerman Says ‘It’s Possible’ Max Scherzer Could Miss Opening Day

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer missed Tuesday’s scheduled start against Miami due to fatigue on his right side, MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reports.

Scherzer says he’s dealing with some discomfort on his right side, which he described not as an injury but as a result of him still building up endurance. He long tossed today with no issues and said he’ll start Sunday as planned. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) March 10, 2020

“I just have an ailment, it’s on my side,” Scherzer said when asked about what caused him to scratched from Tuesday’s game. “It’s a combination between lat, serratus and oblique, just that whole general area. There’s not even a strain, no MRI’s, nothing like that. This is purely just a fatigue, endurance thing.”

Zuckerman joined The Team 980/95.9 FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show and conveyed to them that the Nationals had been downplaying the situation and never referred to Scherzer as having an ‘ailment’.

“The idea that Davey Martinez was putting out there was that they just wanted to give him a chance like they did with Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin to skip a start.”

Scherzer expects to start Sunday against the Mets and to be ready for the World Champions’ Opening Day game March 26 at New York. Zuckerman, however, thinks Washington will be cautious in handling the 35-year-old right-hander.

“I trust that Max knows what he’s doing and that he’s going to do whatever he can to get himself ready for the start of the season,” said Zuckerman. “As great as Opening Day is, if they have any reason to think that it could be a problem, or that it might set him back to more of a significant issue, then they’re not going to to take that chance. There’s a long way to go between now and then, but at least something to be aware of, it’s possible that he’s not there on Opening Day.”

