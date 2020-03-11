The city of San Francisco is banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people, including that of Warriors games in accordance to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced.

This morning we announced that the Health Officer of San Francisco is issuing an order prohibiting all large group events of 1,000 or more persons, effective immediately. This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, and builds on our previous public health recommendations. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 11, 2020

Marc Stein of the New York Times followed up Breed’s statement with an update from league sources close to the team.

RELATED: NBA Announces Short-Term Precautions For NBA Players In Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

The Warriors, league sources say, will be directed to play host to the Nets on Thursday night at Chase Center in a game CLOSED to fans — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 11, 2020

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski echoed Stein and added that the Warriors are prepping to play their “foreseeable home games” without fans in light of the news.

RELATED: Ivy League Cancels Conference Tournaments Due to Coronavirus

RELATED: LeBron James Quickly Changes His Mind On Possibility Of Playing In Empty Arenas Over Coronavirus Fears

Report: Warriors-Nets Game Closed to Fans was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: