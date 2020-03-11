Former Redskins linebackers coach Rob Ryan joined Fox Sports’ The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd Wednesday afternoon to answer questions about what he thinks of Dwayne Haskins possibly being the Redskins franchise quarterback.

At the 1:09 mark in the video above, Ryan shares what he thinks of the Redskins former 1st round pick.

“Is he NFL ready? No, not even close,” said Ryan.

Back on February 28th, Colin Cowherd expressed that he, too, was not sold on Dwayne Haskins as the future of the Redskins. Cowherd adamantly stated that the Redskins should “obviously” draft Tua Tagovailoa with number two overall pick if the Alabama quarterback is available, deeming “Haskins is not going to change the future of Washington, but Tua could.”

RELATED: Bucky Brooks Sets Colin Cowherd Straight On Dwayne Haskins [Video]

RELATED: Mike Jones: Not Much Of A Chance The Redskins Draft Tua Tagovailoa

Rob Ryan On Dwayne Haskins: “Not Even Close” To Being NFL Ready was originally published on theteam980.com

Anthony Haynie III

Also On 93.9 WKYS: