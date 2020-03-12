CLOSE
Breaking: The NBA To Suspend It’s Season Due To CoronaVirus

Chicago Bulls v Indiana Pacers

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

The NBA will suspend it’s 2019-2020 season until further notice” after one of its players tested positive with the CoronaVirus COVID-19. NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania both reported the news.

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive with the virus, leading to the NBA’s decision which will take effect after tonight’s game.

 

We will have more on this as it develops.

