How Post Malone and Tyga’s Manager, Dre London Leads Music Artists To Success | Why Am I Hear?

U.K based music manager Dre London has made his mark in the music industry over the last decade by being responsible for leading music artists such as Post Malone, French Montana, and Tyga. London sat down with Zeplyn Tillman of 939 WKYS in the “Why Am I Hear?” digital series.

In this interview, Dre London shares his transition from the U.K to New York, connecting with French Montana, and navigating the early parts of his career. He describes his beginnings as “learning the game, proving my worth..” London further discussed the importance of staying up to date with music distribution trends and how he watched the way audiences consume music from CD’S and DVD’s to the streaming era. By studying these trends he was able to manage artists and ensure success.

London also touches on his approach of managing music acts, he is responsible for discovering Post Malone and investing in his early career. Upon meeting Malone he stated “ I didn’t just have a gut feeling, I knew he was a star.” Dre constantly describes his role as putting the artist first, protecting the client, and pushing them hard.

Dre sheds light on the importance of investing your money and has launched other endeavors, such as his women’s shoe line, Kruel London, which is set to release later on this year. What he hopes to do in his career is to leave a lasting impact on the industry and those who will come after him.

Watch the Full Interview on YouTube:

Listen to the Full Interview on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2vtET2Y

Why Am I Hear hosted by Zeplyn Tillman features interviews with respected music artists, creators, executives, authors, journalists and stakeholders as they share the information they’ve learned during their careers – to empower, educate, and elevate the millennial generation.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: