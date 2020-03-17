Malika Haqq Welcomes Baby Boy With O.T. Genasis

Malika Haqq has officially given birth to her bundle of joy.

According to published reports, on Monday (Mar 16) Malika announced that welcomed her son Ace Flores with ex O.T. Genasis on Saturday. The happy father took to Instagram to share a picture of Ace, with the loving caption, “Ace. I love you. 3.14.20.”

Malika also shared a sentimental photo announcing Ace’s arrival, with a picture of his hand placed in the hands of his parents.

Although the two are excited about becoming new parents, they both maintain that their current relationship status is friends. TMZ reports that despite breaking up last summer, the “Cut It” rapper has been nothing but supportive from the moment Malika revealed she was pregnant.

Malika also confirmed relationship reports last month at her baby shower thrown by BFF Khloe Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner. During the lavish event, Haqq thanked Flores for her bundle of joy.

“Everyone who’s in this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted to be a mommy,” Haqq said.“The reason why I really wanted to have a shower full of women is because it’s you women that have helped me get through this pregnancy, whether you brought me lunch, called me, or texted me. I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also offered their well-wishes as they gushed about baby Ace.

“Life is beautiful. Can’t wait to smell him,” Kardashian shared.

“Ace!!!!!! i can’t wait to meet him!!” Jenner exclaimed.

