Pretty Ricky member, Pleasure P. was arrested earlier this month for an alleged battery in Miami.

Body cam footage from that night’s arrest has been released. In the video you can see P at a Miami Checkers asking cops if they were familiar with his celebrity status.

Check out the body cam video below:

Pleasure was accused of shoving an employee in the chest at the drive-thru window.

