Doc and Galdi on the Redskins Non-Flashy Offseason Signings

The Washington Redskins made some more moves in free-agency Wednesday evening, one of which was acquiring former Giants and Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. The team also announced its signing of tackle Jeremy Vujnovich. The details of their deals have not been disclosed.

Latimore played his first four seasons in Denver after being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He had spent his last two seasons with the Giants. In 2019, the University of Indiana set career-highs in games (15), catches (24), and yards (300).

Cody Latimer’s addition gives the Redskins some veteran leadership at the wide receiver position, but Team 980/95.9FM’s Rick ‘Doc’ Walker and Al Galdi would still prefer to see the second-year players receive the bulk of the workload.

“Hopefully he’s no more than your number four [receiver],” Galdi said of Latimer. “Hopefully the young guys continue to rise, McLaurin, Harmon, Sims.”

Vujnovich, an undrafted free-agent out of Division III Louisiana College, was also added for depth purposes. The six-foot five inch 300 pounder was on the Packers practice squad in 2014 before moving on to the Colts, where he started 16 games at left guard in 2017. He, however, was out of football last season.

On Thursday’s The Doc and Galdi Show, ‘Doc’ and Galdi look back at all of the moves the Redskins have made this offseason.

Redskins 2020 NFL Free-Agency Signings:

Kendall Fuller – CB Sean Davis – FS Cody Latimer – WR J.D. McKissic – RB Peyton Barber – RB Logan Thomas – TE Richard Rogers – TE Marcus Baugh – TE Cornelius Lucas – T Wes Schweitzer – G Jeremy Vujnovich – G Thomas Davis – LB Kevin Pierre-Louis – LB Jared Norris – LB

“If you are to design an offseason of quantity and not necessarily quality, this is what it sounds like,” Al Galdi said of the team’s offseason signings. “It’s going to be interesting to look back, how many of these guys end up making the season opening roster.”

‘Doc’ and Galdi realize that the Redskins missed out on a big opportunity in Amari Cooper, but they are content with how the Redskins have handled free-agency–bringing in guys to compete without having to break the bank.

The Redskins have about $36 Million in cap space to work with. What they do with that money, we’ll wait to see.

