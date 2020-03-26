Johnny Damon Talks Opening Day Feeling Following A World Series Championship

Two-time World Series Champion Johnny Damon joined Thursday’s The Brian Mitchell Show w/ Scott Linn to discuss what life on Opening Day is like for a team following a World Series Championship.

“There were definitely more butterflies for me on Opening Day than, say, a Playoff game,” Damon admits. “There are all kinds of nerves, all this stuff that you didn’t do during the offseason: planning tickets for your family, flights, etc. Opening Day, you just feel like you didn’t have enough time to get ready for the game.”

“It was the absolute, best feeling!”

The Nationals, who are the defending World Series Champions, were supposed to be presented with their rings Thursday, on what was supposed to be MLB’s Opening Day.

“This Opening Day is pretty tough, especially for Nationals fans coming off of a World Series. That’s normally the day that they present the team with the World Series rings. I’m not sure that they’ve done that yet, but it was always special after winning a World Series,” said Damon.

Hopefully, the Nationals will be able to share the same experience whenever the season starts. The Nats may not be taking the field Thursday, but they have suggested that fans re-live their epic post-season run with them.

We're bummed we're not taking the field today… …but pumped to re-live The Most Exciting Postseason Run in @MLB History™! (Starting with the NL Wild Card Game on 4/2.)#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/p0eEQBswfE — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 26, 2020

