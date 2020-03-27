French Montana Accused Of Sexual Battery

Rapper, French Montana is being sued for sexual battery. An anonymous woman has claimed that she was given alcohol and rapped during a party at French’s house two years ago.

According to court docs, obtained by The Blast, the woman, who goes by the name Jane Doe, claims French and a few other party goers took advantage of her after she was given a large amount of alcohol and blacked out.

Doe goes on to say in the lawsuit, French would supply women with drinks and drugs “with the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with them, without any regard to whether or not they consented, or were able to consent.”

Doe also listed French’s employee Mansour Bennaouna and Coke Boy Records in the lawsuit. French has yet to comment on the lawusit.

