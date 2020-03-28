Watch Backyard Band Bring That Crank To Your Home In Virtual Live Concert

It’s been hella easy to get tickets to live shows for some of your favorite artists simply because you don’t need tickets! More and more performances are happening via our phones, laptops or smart TVs. Whether it’s DJs like our own DJ Quicksilva and DJ Gemini or your favorite R&B singers like Kenny Latimore being featured on TV One’s “UnSung At Home” concert series or your favorite GoGo bands like New Impressionz and now Backyard Band!
Backyard Band literally is always booked but now with a demanded worldwide quarantine they’re bookings are gone. Tonight they will be performing live for all of us at 10pm through their Youtube Channel. As we continue to get through this together, let’s continue to support our local artists like Backyard Band! Watch the live show here: Backyard4Life Youtube Channel
View this post on Instagram
Tonight Catch our Street Antidote performance on our New YouTube page BACKYARD4LIFE!!! Subscribe right now and we will see you at 10pm. Donations are accepted through cashapp $byb4lifedc One lucky subscriber will receive a Street Antidote Vol 2 T-Shirt autographed by the entire band!!!