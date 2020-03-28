Watch Backyard Band Bring That Crank To Your Home In Virtual Live Concert

It’s been hella easy to get tickets to live shows for some of your favorite artists simply because you don’t need tickets! More and more performances are happening via our phones, laptops or smart TVs. Whether it’s DJs like our own DJ Quicksilva and DJ Gemini or your favorite R&B singers like Kenny Latimore being featured on TV One’s “UnSung At Home” concert series or your favorite GoGo bands like New Impressionz and now Backyard Band!

Backyard Band literally is always booked but now with a demanded worldwide quarantine they’re bookings are gone. Tonight they will be performing live for all of us at 10pm through their Youtube Channel. As we continue to get through this together, let’s continue to support our local artists like Backyard Band! Watch the live show here: Backyard4Life Youtube Channel

Stream 93.9 WKYS while at Home! kysdc.com/listen-live

Download our 93.9 WKYS App in the

Say “Alexa enable the 93.9 WKYS skill” to your smart speaker

Also On 93.9 WKYS: