New Impressionz Had It “Live & Crankin” For The People During “Social Distance” [Video]

The DMW and the world are all on edge due to CoronaVirus COVID-19. It has led to some cities limiting social interactions with more than 50 people. Yesterday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan mandated limiting interactions to up to 10 people at a time. Bars and restaurants are closing and people are looking for other avenues for entertainment. With the challenges of “social distancing,” artists have been performing live on their social platforms to help their fans have some source of entertainment during these trying times.

The DMV’s own New Impressionz took the lead here and streamed a live crank session on their social platforms and Youtube. In case you missed it, check it out above!

