Drake is stepping into the producer world. The Toronto born rapper, is working to produce The 48 Laws of Power series.

The series, which will have 48 episodes, will focus on “The Laws of Power” from Robert Greene’s hit book with the same name.

Drake will produce one episode that touches on all 48 laws, with the assistance of Jason Shrier and Zack Hayden.

The 48 Laws of Power can be streamed on Quibi.

