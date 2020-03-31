Is DaBaby Dating B. Simone

It looks like there may be a new couple to talk about. Wild ‘N Out, star B. Simone and North Carolina rapper DaBaby.

Simone, who has been very open about her crush on the North Carolina rapper, posted a picture on her Instagram Monday of a man cuffing her cakes.

Shortly after the post went up, on B’s page, a social media investigator, pointed out the man in the photo has the same hand tat’s as DaBaby.

Neither star has commented on the recent post that has the internet asking questions.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: