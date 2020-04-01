NFL Analyst Andy Benoit On The Competition Redskins Will Have At Quarterback

NFL Analyst and Reporter Andy Benoit joins The Kevin Sheehan Show talking all things NFL, Redskins & more.

Benoit explains that Kyle Allen is legit competition for Dwayne Haskins in the right context, but most teams would see Kyle Allen as a back up. Also, how he feels about Dwayne Haskins after one year and how he likes the competitive attributes Haskins showed. Plus, his feeling on if the Redskins will run a Norv Turner style offense.

Andy also gives us his take on all the big NFL free agency moves we’ve seen so far and a few draft predictions.

