Kendall Fuller: There’s A Sense of Comfort Being Back Home

In January 2018, the Washington Redskins dealt cornerback Kendall Fuller to the Kansas Chiefs in a trade that brought quarterback Alex Smith to Washington. Two years later, Fuller reunited with his former club on a four-year, $40 million deal. On a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Fuller disclosed what went into his decision to return to Washington.

..that I enjoyed the first two years that I was in Washington. And just the young core of players that they have their on offense and the defensive side of the ball." — The Team 980 & 95.9FM (@team980) April 1, 2020

“Just so many reasons. You hear so many things about Coach Rivera and the coaching staff there. Just their relationship the players and seeing how they develop guys and just being at a place that’s home, that I enjoyed the first two years that I was in Washington. And just the young core of players that they have there on offense and the defensive side of the ball.” – Fuller said on his conference call.

Following the conference call, Fuller joined The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Brian Mitchell Show w/ Scott Linn to further discuss his return to Washington, where he’s improved the most since his first stint in Washington, and what he expects his role to be in Jack Del Rio’s defense.

.@KeFu11er on returning to #Redskins: "Looking at the talent we have on defense… just being back, somewhere that's pretty much home and a sense of comfort being back" @BMitchliveNBCS @scottlinn980 — The Team 980 & 95.9FM (@team980) April 1, 2020

Where has Kendall Fuller (@KeFu11er) improved since his first stint with the #Redskins? "My knowledge, my understanding of the game" @BMitchliveNBCS @scottlinn980 — The Team 980 & 95.9FM (@team980) April 1, 2020

In 2017, Fuller led Washington with a team-high four interceptions while primarily playing the slot corner. Last season, he also played almost exclusively in the slot, barely lining up at outside corner due to the emergence of Bashaud Breeland and Charvarius Ward’s play, while even getting some time in at the safety position.

Though the Virginia Tech product doesn’t know exactly where he’s going to fit into Del Rio’s defense, he’s willing to play wherever to help the team win.

“I want to move all over the field really. I just want to be in position to make plays, have fun, be all over the field, just be a ‘game-wrecker’,” Fuller expressed to Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn.

Fuller on nickel/corner: "I always think of myself as a corner first. I love corner, but I also love being able to go out there and produce in that nickel. So many things that you have to do and it's not a lot of guys that can go in there and play at a high level consistently" — The Team 980 & 95.9FM (@team980) April 1, 2020

Fuller, who is coming off of a Super Bowl victory, also developed a better mindset in his stint with the Chiefs. Fuller reiterated some of what Thomas Davis had to say on his respective conference call about having “better practice habits” in order to reach their full potential.

“It was almost like we felt like we put way too much work in day in and day out starting from OTAs. It wasn’t an option of us not going to the Super Bowl,” Fuller said reflecting on his time in Kansas City. “That just starts form day one when we’re in the building.”

