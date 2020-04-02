As people continue to deal with the stress’s from the coronavirus outbreak, Dr. Kendell Jasper joined us to discuss ways to deal with psychological distress these times are causing us all around the world. He shares why it’s important to carve out personal time daily, and the importance to deal with this head on.
Check out all our recent interviews as we continue to entertain, but also have on guests that can help our listeners as we all go through this together.
Health: Dr. Ian Smith On The Importance Of Social Distancing + Which Foods Help Boost The Immune System [VIDEO]
Finances: What You Should Be Doing To Protect Your Finances During the Coronavirus Pandemic [VIDEO}
Fitness: 3 Tips On How To Stay Fit While Your Stuck At Home & The Gyms Are Closed [VIDEO]
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus
That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus
1. Slim ThugSource:Instagram 1 of 17
2. Sabrina Dhowre ElbaSource:Getty 2 of 17
3. Harvey WeinsteinSource:Getty 3 of 17
4. Go DJ Black N MildSource:Oliver Stokes 4 of 17
5. Andy CohenSource:WENN 5 of 17
6. Indira VarmaSource:Getty 6 of 17
7. Lucian GraingeSource:Getty 7 of 17
8. Daniel Dae KimSource:Getty 8 of 17
9. Marcus SmartSource:Getty 9 of 17
10. Tom Hanks & Rita HanksSource:Getty 10 of 17
11. Rudy GobertSource:Getty 11 of 17
12. Kristofer HivjuSource:WENN 12 of 17
13. Donovan MitchellSource:Getty 13 of 17
14. Idris ElbaSource:Twitter 14 of 17
15. Kevin DurantSource:WENN 15 of 17
16. Francis SuarezSource:Getty 16 of 17
17. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 17 of 17
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Dr. Kendell Jasper’s Advice For Coping With The Stress From Coronavirus Outbreak [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com