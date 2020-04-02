Here Is The Lowdown On Friday’s ‘NBA 2K’ Players Tournament

The NBA season is on ice, for now, but don’t worry, the folks at 2K and the association got a plan to provide us with some action on the virtual hardwood.

Officially announced back on Tuesday (Mar.31), the NBA and NBPA have partnered with the popular video game franchise NBA 2K for a players-only tournament that will feature some of the NBA’s brightest stars. Now we know all of the details of the competition that will go down on Friday on ESPN.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young have earned top seed honors in the bracket. Seeding has been determined based on each player’s rating in the game.

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (96) Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (90) Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers (87) Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (87) Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (86) Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers (85) Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (85) Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers (85) Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers (85) Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (85) DeMarcus Cousins (81) Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets (81) Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards (79) Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers (78) Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings (78) Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat (78)

These players will not only be playing for bragging rights and the honor of saying they’re the best NBA 2K player in the league but will also earn a $100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA and the NBPA that will support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts.

Jason Argent, 2K Senior Vice President, Sports Strategy and Licensing had this to say about the tournament:

“We’re thrilled to partner with the NBA and NBPA to bring basketball back to fans throughout the world and to help those in need during these uncertain times. Entertainment, especially sports, has the ability to bring communities together – including athletes, fans, and families – and we hope that everyone will enjoy the tournament.”

Matt Holt, NBA SVP of Global Partnerships added:

“We are excited to tip off the first ‘NBA 2K Players Tournament’ in partnership with the NBPA and 2K, continuing an ongoing effort to stay connected with NBA fans around the world, while also giving back in this time of need.”

Again, it all goes down Friday, April 3, on ESPN and ESPN2. You can peep the full schedule and bracket setup below.

Round 1

Friday, April 3: ESPN

7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET: NBA 2K Players Tournament Preview Show

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET: Derrick Jones Jr. (16) vs. Kevin Durant (1)

Friday, April 3: ESPN2, 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 5: ESPN2, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, April 7: ESPN2, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET

Semifinals & Finals

Saturday, April 11: ESPN, Timing to be announced.

Source: 2K / NBA 2KSo who do you think will walk away with the NBA 2K20 Ultimate Champion crown? Let us know in the comment section below.

