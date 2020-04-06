Doug Williams On The Impact Bobby Mitchell Had On His Career

Super Bowl Champion Doug Williams joined The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show Monday to address the historical significance Bobby Mitchell had on the Washington Redskins organization following his death Sunday. The details of passing have been disclosed. Mitchell was 84.

Remembering Redskins legend Bobby Mitchell https://t.co/CE8uAwWKGA — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 6, 2020

Williams credits Mitchell for being a driving force behind his decision to come to Washington in 1986.

“You see a guy sitting at his desk and it got ‘Assistant General Manager Bobby Mitchell’, I knew right then that I was in the right place,” said Williams. “A young black man from Grambling, Louisiana, who had been in Tampa and to walk into an office where a man is an assistant general manager in the National Football league in 1986 was big for me.”

“Those were positions that just weren’t there [for us],” Williams, who currently serves as the Vice President of Player Development for the Washington Redskins, added.

Mitchell was a pioneer for African-Americans in Washington, both on and off the field.

