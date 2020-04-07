Meek Mill Responds To 2 Chainz IG Live Battle Challenge, “Respectfully Bows Out”

Since we are stuck inside, not by choice, of course, producers and artists have come together to partake in IG Live battle putting their hit records up against each other. 2 Chainz wanted to get in the fun, but he is going to have to find a new opponent

Dos necklaces hopped on social media voice his opinion on the popular Verzuz trend orchestrated by super producers, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. In a video, he name-dropped potential opponents like French Montana, Fabolous, Snoop Dogg before ultimately deciding that Meek Mill would be a suitable opponent for an IG Live battle.

Meek responded with the quickness basically saying he doesn’t want the smoke with 2 Chainz leaving the comment:

“I just wanna watchhhh lol,” Meek wrote. “Respectfully bowing out to my brother.”

We ain’t mad you Meek, in fact, we appreciate your honesty.

The rapper formerly known as Titty Boi expressed in a separate IG post earlier that he felt that people were ducking himself and fellow Atlanta Hip-Hop artists. He specifically named fellow southern rappers, T.I., recently engaged Jeezy, notorious baby maker and, king of toxicity Future and Gucci Mane.

Welp another potential battle that will not be happening. Just recently, the highly-anticipated clash between 5G conspiracy theory pusher Teddy Riley and Kenneth Babyface Edmonds was “postponed” by Swizz Beatz because they “we’re taking the quality to the next levels for these 2 Kings.”

Now that Meek is out of the picture, who would you like to see 2 Chainz battle? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Bernard Beanz Smalls

