BUSSIT! Ari Lennox Fulfilling Our Fantasy

Due to all of the closures worldwide to keep us safe as we cope with the Coronavirus, beauty has become a DIY project for everyone.

Ari Lennox released her new music video “BUSSIT” today and it’s letting us relive how beauty care once was. AWH A FANTASY! The song is definitely a bop and the visuals give some cute glam looks that can be experimented with at home.

So go ahead and search a few “Get Ready With Me” tutorials, pour up a glass and BUSSIT!

